Amherst boys dominate Fort Kearny Conference championship tourney

Adelung drained three in the first quarter to give Amherst at 22-13 lead. Two more followed in the second quarter, and that helped open things up for the Broncos’ inside game.

Tayje Hadwiger led the Broncos with 18 points and 6-5 center Josh Klingelhoefer, who was on the wrestling team the last three years, added 10 points as Amherst (18-3) steadily pulled away.

Loomis (16-4) turned into a one-man show as senior guard Shay Swanson picked up his third foul just over a minute into the second quarter. His fourth foul came three minutes into the second half. While he didn’t foul out, his effectiveness was diminished, leaving many duties to Quinn Johnson.

The UNK recruit delivered 30 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, all far from toeing the line and a couple when his shadow fell on the midcourt line.