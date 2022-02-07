Amherst boys dominate Fort Kearny Conference championship tourney

MINDEN – As the Amherst boys basketball team prepared for their Fort Kearny Conference championship game with Loomis on Saturday night, the message was clear.
Complete the sweep.
The Broncos, the defending FKC Tournament champions, had seen their classmates win the FKC Wrestling Tournaments on Thursday. Before they took the court at Minden, the Amherst girls beat S-E-M to win their part of the FKC Basketball Tournament.
So only the boys basketball winter sports crown remained outside the Broncos’ hands, and that didn’t last long. Mixing 10 3-pointers with a solid inside game, the Broncos crushed the Wolves 75-53.
“Wrestling has dominated for how many years? … Basketball, we’re trying to get to that level. … The girls got it done, so it’s pretty cool,” Amherst boys coach Eric Rippen said.
Ethan Eloe drained a 3-pointer 19 seconds into the game – one of three he would make on his way to 15 points – and sophomore Austin Adelung came off the bench to drop five treys on the Loomis defense as Amherst ran away with a 75-53 victory.
“Ethan, he’s kind of been struggling a little bit so for him to come out and hit a three early and get us going. That gave him the confidence. … And Austin, our guys did a good job finding him and he’s just a flame thrower,” Rippen said.
Adelung drained three in the first quarter to give Amherst at 22-13 lead. Two more followed in the second quarter, and that helped open things up for the Broncos’ inside game.
Tayje Hadwiger led the Broncos with 18 points and 6-5 center Josh Klingelhoefer, who was on the wrestling team the last three years, added 10 points as Amherst (18-3) steadily pulled away.
Loomis (16-4) turned into a one-man show as senior guard Shay Swanson picked up his third foul just over a minute into the second quarter. His fourth foul came three minutes into the second half. While he didn’t foul out, his effectiveness was diminished, leaving many duties to Quinn Johnson.
The UNK recruit delivered 30 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, all far from toeing the line and a couple when his shadow fell on the midcourt line.
“We told our guys coming in Quinn’s going to come out and he’s going to try to put 40 on us. We did a pretty good job of shutting him down the first time around and we knew this was his last chance at a conference championship and he was going to come out and be aggressive and get it,” Rippen said. “Defensively, overall, I thought we played pretty solid as a group. Yeah, we lost him at times, but I still thought we made it tough on him. He just made tough shots.”