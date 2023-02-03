HOLDREGE — It was a three-man show for Amherst on Friday in the team’s dominating 70-28 victory over Ansley-Litchfield.

Austin Adelung, Nolan Eloe and Tayje Hadwiger combined for 49 of the Broncos’ points. Hadwiger finished with a team-high 18 points, with 14 coming in the second half.

“When you try to take away the 3-point line, that’s when Tayje gets going a little bit,” said Amherst coach Eric Rippen. “We did a good job of finding Tayje at the high post, and he did a good job of finding people out on the perimeter.”

The Broncos started hot, making nine 3-pointers in the first half. All of those came from Eloe and Adelung.

The pair’s combined 31 points all came in the first two quarters, with Adelung hitting five 3-pointers and Eloe knocking down four and the Broncos finished with 14 treys.

“We’re a very dangerous team,” Rippen said. “If teams want to sit in a zone, as a group we’re shooting it 40% or better from 3-point range. We’re also a tough team if you play us man-to-man. The last two teams that played us man-to-man we’ve shot it 50% from three.”

The Spartans tried to slow the game down early, but Amherst quickly implemented a full-court press. This allowed the Broncos to force turnovers and generate quick offensive numbers, taking a 41-13 lead into halftime.

Ansley-Litchfield had no answers defensively for the Broncos’ high-powered offensive attack.

“I thought we played OK defensively, but they just shoot you out of it,” said Ansley-Litchfield coach Matt Drew. “They’re just really good. We fell into the trap and it just kind of snowballed.”

One bright spot for the Spartans was Leyton Rohde, who led the team with 13 points. Eight of his points came in the second half.

Ansley-Litchfield will be back in action at 4 p.m. today in the consolation game against second-seeded Elm Creek (17-2).

“We can’t dwell on this,” Drew said. “We can’t be proud of this, but tomorrow is almost more important than tonight for us for subdistrict seeding.”

Amherst (17-1) will play third-seeded S-E-M (13-4) in the FKC Championship at 8 p.m., today. S-E-M defeated Elm Creek 44-40 in the semifinals.

The Broncos and Mustangs played on Jan. 26, with Amherst winning 77-46.

“We’re going for our third conference championship in a row, and that’s motivation in itself,” Rippen said. “We just played S-E-M about a week ago. We got off to a hot start against Sumner, but it could go very differently tomorrow.”