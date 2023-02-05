HOLDREGE — Amherst ran the table in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament, with the boys and girls teams winning their championship games Saturday in Holdrege.

In a repeat of last year’s results, the Bronco girls started the evening with a 51-47 win over fourth-seeded Overton (17-4), while the boys capped off the night beating S-E-M 54-40.

BoysWhile it was a slow shooting night for the Broncos, the team was picked up by Tayje Hadwiger and Scout Simmons. The pair scored 32 of Amherst’s points — Hadwiger with 17 and Simmons with 15.

Hadwiger put all the momentum on the Broncos’ side entering the final quarter after a buzzer-beating, alley-oop to end the third.

“Tayje just kind of brought us home,” said Amherst coach Eric Rippen. “Tayje does what Tayje does. The kid is so tough to stop.”

Amherst senior guard Nolan Eloe struggled in the first half, but scored nine of his 11 points after intermission. He put the exclamation point on the win in the fourth quarter with a dunk that sparked an eruption from the Bronco fans.

After trailing by 14 points, S-E-M finished the first half on a 6-0 run. Kellen Eggleston played a key role in keeping the Mustangs within striking distance, scoring 14 points through the first two quarters.

The Amherst defense tightened up on Eggleston in the second half, but he still finished with 19 points.

“He was really good early,” S-E-M coach Darby Line said. “He was attacking the rim, which led to some easier buckets inside. We did exactly what we wanted to do offensively.”

Amherst defeated the Mustangs 77-46 when the teams met on Jan. 26. This time around, the Broncos had to work a lot harder to put points on the board.

“It’s always tough to play somebody twice,” Rippen said. “Especially with it being a week ago that we played these guys. They had a ton of energy coming off of a big win, but I thought our kids responded well.”

S-E-M (13-5) will get right back to work, traveling to play Twin Loup on Tuesday.

While the Broncos were motivated to win their third-straight conference championship, the team rallied behind the memory of Talon Trampe, who passed away in 2020.

“Getting this one was really special because Talon would’ve been a senior this year,” Rippen said. “I can only imagine how bad he’d want to be here, and the things he’d be doing with this group. We talked about it before the game and this week that we really wanted to get this one for him.”

Girls

Hannah Herrick was the spark that the Broncos offense needed. She entered halftime with 18 of the team’s 27 points.

She didn’t slow down, scoring 14 more points in the second half to finish with 32..

“She’s been dreaming of conference championships for Amherst since she was a fourth grader,” Amherst coach Brandon Rohr said. “She was ready for this game and that was as good of a performance that I’ve seen at the high school level. She made some absolutely huge baskets.”

After other players began to hit shots for Amherst, the team’s offense began to fire on all cylinders. The Broncos outscored the Eagles 17-6 in the second quarter.

Overton slowed Herrick down in the final quarter, holding her to just four points, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles’ comeback efforts fell short.

“We tried to be really physical with her,” said Overton coach Janessa Bergman. “JoLee Ryan, there towards the end, we kind of told her that she can’t touch the ball. JoLee stepped up and Ashlyn Florell stepped up when needed, which caused her to slow down a little bit, but she’s a great player. She’s one you don’t see very often.”

Overton got a spark of its own in the second half through Florell. The 5-foot-6 guard finished the night with 18 points, scoring 16 of them in the second half.

The Eagles had two other scorers in double figures with Ryan putting up 11 and Natalie Wood adding 10.

Even though it was a loss, the Eagles aren’t going to dwell on it with the postseason coming up quickly.

“Down the stretch I saw a lot of grit,” Bergman said. “We told them that this was going to be a tough game. They had to leave it all out there, and they did. I told the girls that it was a battle and we came out against one of the top teams, so there’s nothing to be ashamed about.”

After losing to the Eagles 39-36 earlier in the season, the Broncos flipped the script with the four-point win. Now with nine-straight victories, confidence is at an all-time high.

“You want to be playing your best when it matters the most,” Rohr said. “You have to love when you’re winning nine in a row playing at the end of your season. Their confidence is high, and they’re confident enough to come in on Monday and work their butts off. Being tough at the end of the year is exactly where you want to be.”

The Broncos will have a few days off before going on the road to play Elm Creek. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m. with boys following at 7:30.