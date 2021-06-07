All-star games cap altered Mr. Basketball events

KEARNEY — First came the flood. Then came COVID. All the while, the wheels of change kept rolling and one of Kearney’s summertime traditions ground to a halt.

On Sunday night, the Mr. Basketball Kearney Senior All-Star basketball games capped the Mr. Basketball Slamfest — scaled down from its glory days and played a month earlier.

“We’ve kind of revamped our schedule,” said event coordinator Doug Koster, who started the Mr. Basketball tournament 30 years ago, bringing teams from all over the country to Kearney for a basketball extravaganza.

Future NBA and NFL players participated. NCAA Division I coaches followed, scouring the games for future talent.

“Teams that kind of were traditional teams coming to Kearney have kind of gotten into other events now so we took the July event off the calendar. … We used to have teams that would get in the car and drive from Chicago or Milwaukee or Peoria. Those places that are 10 hours away, and they wouldn’t drive past any tournaments to get here,” Koster said

Now, with the building of sporting venues in almost every town of any size, local promoters have taken advantage, and teams aren’t driving through Omaha or Kansas City to come to Kearney.