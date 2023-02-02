KEARNEY — In just over seven minutes, Adams Central's girls ran away from Kearney Catholic.

Going on a 22-0 run, the Patriots (19-1) built alead that would result in a 48-34 victory Thursday night at Cope Coliseum.

A layup and a 3-pointer by Callie Squires on back-to-back possessions had Kearney Catholic (11-9) breathing down the Patriots' necks with a little more than two minutes left in the first half.

But by the time the Stars scored again, with 3½ minutes left in the third quarter, Adams Central had built a 42-17 lead.

"Too many turnovers. That's really what it came down to," Kearney Catholic coach Rick Petri said. "I think we had three or four in a row at the end of the second quarter and the same at the beginning of the third quarter and you just can't do that, especially against really good teams."

Adams Central's 6-foot-3 post player Rachel Gordon scored 11 of her team-high 17 points during the run her teammates hit three 3-pointers.

While the Patriots pulled away, the Stars only missed six shots as the turnovers took away their scoring opportunities. They also missed some critical free throws.

"We could have made a few more free throws of course, but that's a coach's thing — 4 for 9, we need to be better than that," Petri said.

A couple of the missed free throws were the front end of one-and-ones just before halftime.

"Add four (made free throws) and take away a couple turnovers and it's a completely different feeling going into the second half," Petri said.

After the Stars revived their offense, they went on a 10-0 run and eventually closed the gap to 12 points.

"We played hard and played pretty well at times. ... The kids showed a lot of heart tonight. They could have quit and done whatever, but it was really good to see they didn't quit and they kept competing," Petri said.

Squiers led the Stars with 13 points and Jenna Kruse netted 10.

The Stars will be back in action Saturday, hosting Columbus Scotus.