Adams Central girls edge Minden in overtime

MINDEN — Throughout the entire second half, the Minden Whippets needed just one more shot to fall.

When it did, it didn't count.

Led by 6-foot-3 senior Rachel Goodon, who scored 20 points, four of them in overtime, Adams Central defeated Minden 54-51 in overtime Thursday night.

"Obviously, offensively we rely on her to get some putbacks and get some post touches and score," Adams Central coach Evan Smith said. "But more so on the defensive end, she alters so many shots and ... just that overall presence poses problems for teams. Then her rebounding ability is unreal."

The Patriots (6-0) needed every bit of her contributions. For the last 6½ minutes and all of the overtime, neither team had a lead of more than three points.

"It was two teams that were throwing shots at each other and they hit the last one," Minden coach Taylor Maulsby said. "They hurt us inside at times, which we knew, but I thought for the most part our girls battled, got them sped up a bit at times, turned them over, and got out and ran, which is what we do best."

Except for 15 seconds in the overtime — after Minden freshman Myla Emery hit a 3-pointer to give the Whippets a 51-49 advantage — Adams Central held a slim lead throughout the fourth quarter and overtime.

While the Patriots counted on their inside game, Minden (4-1) hit from the outside, making seven 3-pointers — more than Smith had seen them make in the games he scouted.

Minden's Trinity Houchin nailed a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 46 and send it into overtime. Myla Emery had one midway through overtime to give Minden it's brief lead.

With Adams Central leading 53-51 in the closing seconds, the Whippets scrambled for an offensive rebound in the corner. A pair of passes got the ball into the hands of Mattie Kamery near the top of the key.

But the shrill sound of the referee's whistle pierced the air as Kamery executed a perfect catch-and-shoot.

Good, but no good.

"Wish I could have that one back," said Maulsby, who called a timeout that wiped the points off the board. "We thought we were a little frantic and we still had plenty of time and we thought we had something we wanted to draw up where we could get a really good look."

The Whippets still had 11.6 seconds remaining but two missed free throws sealed their fate. Goodon finished the scoring with a free throw with 1.7 seconds left.

Kamery finished with 19 points while Kinsie Land added 12 points, all in the first half. Land fouled out with more than a minute left in regulation.

Megyn Scott also reached double digits for the Patriots with 11 points.