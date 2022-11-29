2-a-Days: Ameherst teams look to hold onto top spots in the Fort Kearny Conference

AMHERST — The Amherst Broncos swept the Fort Kearny Conference winter sports titles last season.

Boys basketball. Girls basketball. Boys wrestling. Girls wrestling. The Broncos won them all.

They have the talent to do it again, even though there will be challengers.

The Amherst boys basketball team graduated two starters from last year’s team that reached the Class C2 state tournament semifinals.

“Coming off a fourth-place finish last year at state, we are looking to keep that momentum going,” said fifth-year coach Eric Rippen. “We return three starters that we really look to lead us and then some others that we will need to come in and step up and play a big role.”

Six-foot-2 senior guard Scout Simmons, 6-foot senior guard Nolan Eloe and 6-3 junior forward Tayje Hadwiger played key roles on last year’s team. Hadwiger was the leading scorer, averaging 12.1 points per game. Simmons averaged 7 points per game and led the Hub Territory averaging six assists per game. Eloe was the second-leading scorer, averaging 10.3 points per game.

Other lettermen returning from last year’s 23-6 team are 5-11 junior guard Austin Adelung, 6-foot senior guard Reilly Fisher, 5-11 senior guard Keagan Killin and 6-3 junior forward Carter Riessnad.

Adelung was the team’s leading 3-point shooter last year, hitting 55 shots from beyond the arc.

“We like where things have been for us and are looking forward to having a fun year,” Rippen said.

Girls basketball

Amherst’s girls’ trip to the state tournament got derailed by Sutton in last year’s district finals, but the Broncos graduated only one key player from that 19-7 team.

Returning for coach Brandon Rohr is Kearney Hub All-Region First-Team selection Hannah Herrick, a 5-9 junior guard. Herrick led the Hub Territory in scoring (20.7 points per game), steals (4.4), and 3-point baskets (62). She also was second in 3-point shooting percentage (.428) and third in assists (3.6 per game).

Also back for the Broncos are 5-4 junior guard Josee Tesmer, 5-9 junior post Morgan Ourada and 5-9 senior post Erin Murphy. Tesmer averaged 4.6 points and 3.2 steals per game. Murphy averaged 4.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. And Ourada averaged 3.6 points per game.

Other veterans on the squad are 5-4 junior Josie Loshonkohl, 5-7 junior Gracie John and 5-8 junior Payton Cast.

Girls wrestling

The Amherst girls made a splash last year, led by undefeated state champion Reagen Gallaway, the first Hub Territory Female Wrestler of the Year.

Gallaway (37-0), who pinned all over her opponents in the first round, returns for her senior season hoping to complete an undefeated high school career.

Michaela Bivainis (29-9) and Taleah Thomas (12-8) joined Gallaway on the mat at the state tournament in Omaha, but have graduated.

Seniors Korah Ellis (6-6) and Taylor Roach (13-10) are among the hopefuls for a state berth this year.

Boys wrestling

Amherst won its 18th straight FKC title last season and returns a number of lettermen from the team that went on to finish 17th at state.

Returning state qualifiers include senior Brody Bogard (23-5) and junior Wyatt Anderson (35-15).

Other returning varsity wrestlers are sophomore Hunter McTygue, sophomore Trevor Schroeder, senior Creyton Cumpston, senior Ian Hughes, junior Kale Taubenheim, senior Christian Wick, junior Owen Stokebrand, junior Ben McGee and senior Ripkin Gallaway.

As usual, the Amherst wrestling room is crowded with a number of youngsters points to jump into the lineup.