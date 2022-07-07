Three Kearney pitchers contribute to Runza's 2-0 shutout over Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND - Kearney Runza blanked Grand Island USave 2-0, with three pitchers contributing to the shutout victory.

Ryan Knipping got the start and the win, throwing four innings and allowing the game’s only hit. With Grand Island facing its last strike in the bottom of the fourth inning, Hunter Powers singled on a ground ball that was placed well enoug for an infield single. In addition to holding Grand Island nearly hitless, Knipping struck out seven and walked two.

Brodie Arnold entered in relief of Knipping, and pitched one inning, finishing with an unorthodox statline of striking out three of the four batters he faced while getting the other out on a sacrifice bunt. Arnold’s first stirkeout of the inning saw Carter Wald reach first base on a passed ball. Nicolas Arana laid down the sacrifice to advance Wald to second, but Arnold’s final two strikeouts left him stranded in scoring position.

Of Arnold’s 13 pitches in the game, 11 were strikes.

Scout Simmons threw two hitless innings in the final stretch to put away the game. He only allowed one baserunner with a full count walk to lead off the seventh, and struck out three in his performance.

Kaleb Larson scored both runs for Kearney in the game. He led off the game with a walk, and stole second in the following at-bat. Nolan Smith drove him in with a line drive single to right field, putting Kearney up 1-0 in the opening frame.

The score remained at 1-0 until the top of the sixth inning, where Larson again led off the inning with a walk. Larson made his way to third on two fielder’s choices. Karter Lee laid down a fielder’s choice sacrifice bunt, but reached safely after Grand Island failed to get the out at first. Nolan Smith then grounded to Powers at short, who got the out at second which allowed Larson to reach third.

Ty Redinger hit a line drive to center field, scoring Larson and giving Kearney the 2-0 lead. A pop out and a strikeout kept Smith and Redinger stranded.

Grand Island pitcher Ayden Beran went all seven innings, finishing with a great day on the mound despite the loss. Beran allowed only three hits in the game, with two driving in runs, and the other on Lee’s sacrifice bunt single. Beran also had four innings where all three batters went down in order.

Kearney opens the Kearney/Hastings tournament on Friday at 6:30 p.m., and returns with a doubleheader Saturday with games at 10:00 a.m. against Milliard North Union Pizzeria and 7:00 p.m. against Dirt Devils.