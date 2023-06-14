KEARNEY — An artificial-turf playing field, improved scoreboards and an awning protecting fans from the sun and rain could be in the future for Kearney’s Memorial Field.

Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf spoke to the Kearney City Council Tuesday night providing an overview of KPS’s potential $1.5-million purchase of Memorial Field — an idea approved by the Board of Education in April.

The purpose of Mundorf’s appearance before the Council was informational. The Council took no action on the proposal, nor did it establish a timeline for a decision.

Mundorf said the impetus for KPS to purchase the baseball complex arose from “rumblings” that Kearney Catholic might field it’s own baseball team, ending the cooperative agreement in which Kearney has one high school team.

“Knowing that, we certainly wanted to see if we could purchase Memorial Field to have a stadium where at least we are the owners of that field and we’re not necessarily wrestling over when we’re going to have practices, when we’re going to have games and those sort of things,” he said.

Mundorf said he approached City Manager Mike Morgan in February to measure any interest the City would have toward a purchase of the 77-year-old baseball diamond by KPS.

“We would purchase the agreed-upon ball field, the buildings, inventory and equipment for 1.5-million … and one dollars,” Mundorf said.

The additional dollar being for equipment and inventory that would would be purchased through a bill of sale.

The proposal includes an indefinite continuation of the cooperative agreement between Kearney High and Kearney Catholic for high school baseball and free use of the facilities by the Kearney American Legion baseball programs.

The purchase would make the indoor hitting facility available year-round to the Kearney High baseball softball and golf teams.

“We would also give the community access to the facility through our standard facility use reservation policy,” Mundorf said.

Funding for the purchase would come from the school district’s cash reserve and from a special building fund as well as available federal funds.

If the purchase is approved, Mundorf said the KPS plan calls for replacement of the field’s infield artificial turf at a cost of $312,000 and the conversion of the outfield natural grass to artificial turf at a cost of $894,000. The school’s offer includes digital and static scoreboards, which along with the turf, would be installed in the first 6-12 months.

Long-range plans include an awning over the seating behind home plate as well as improvements to the locker room, umpires’ room, press box, ticket booth and concession stand.

“I think our commitment to the improvement of that facility is a big boon for the community and the players that play at the field,” Mundorf said.

At the conclusion of his presentation, he answered questions from the Council member.