Strikeout totals ‘mind-blowing’ for Runza’s Cal Higgins

After a strong year on the mound for the Kearney High School Bearcats, Higgins made second-team all-state. Higgins eats and sleeps baseball year-round. The left-handed pitcher made his mark during his three seasons with the Bearcats despite not having a 2020 season because of the pandemic.

“In the past couple of years, I keep refining my skills focusing on it,” Higgins said.

Higgins started pitching at the age of 10. From Little League to travel ball, his love for the game kept growing, and he made it his primary sport once he reached high school.

Higgins mentioned that his best pitches come from his fastballs and curveballs. However, he would change things up by throwing a slider as he did last season against Norfolk.

“I think my fastball and curveball are good opposites,” Higgins said. “I generate a lot of strikeouts with my curveball.”

His biggest influence and critic comes from his older brother, Nick.

Last year during the pandemic, Cal Higgins set up a bullpen in his family’s backyard, and he practiced his pitching. He’d FaceTime Nick, who currently resides in Omaha, and would have him watch him pitch and then give him feedback afterward.