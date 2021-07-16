Strikeout totals ‘mind-blowing’ for Runza’s Cal Higgins

KEARNEY — Cal Higgins went from chasing foul balls at Memorial Field as a toddler to being in the record books as one of Kearney’s all-time leading pitchers.
Higgins carries the record for most strikeouts in a season with 82 and in a game with 16.
“Just doing well as I have, surprising myself. To be honest, 82 strikeouts is quite a bit. I feel like that’s going to be there for a while,” Higgins said. “Sixteen strikeouts — is whatever — a good game, I guess — just getting 82 in a season is mind-blowing.”
Last Saturday in Runza’s win over Gretna, Higgins was three innings away from pitching a no-hitter but came up just short by allowing only two hits and one run, along with six strikeouts.
“Cal gave us a great effort. Obviously, in the game of baseball, it starts on the mound,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said. “He’s been our No. 1 all summer long. He came out and had a great performance, and we really backed him up well defensively.”
As the Kearney Runza prepares for District play this weekend, Higgins reflects on his high school career in Kearney and the memories he’ll cherish at Memorial Field.
“Playing at all the other high school fields — nothing compares to this,” Higgins said. “It is the top of the line high school baseball field.”
After a strong year on the mound for the Kearney High School Bearcats, Higgins made second-team all-state. Higgins eats and sleeps baseball year-round. The left-handed pitcher made his mark during his three seasons with the Bearcats despite not having a 2020 season because of the pandemic.
“In the past couple of years, I keep refining my skills focusing on it,” Higgins said.
Higgins started pitching at the age of 10. From Little League to travel ball, his love for the game kept growing, and he made it his primary sport once he reached high school.
Higgins mentioned that his best pitches come from his fastballs and curveballs. However, he would change things up by throwing a slider as he did last season against Norfolk.
“I think my fastball and curveball are good opposites,” Higgins said. “I generate a lot of strikeouts with my curveball.”
His biggest influence and critic comes from his older brother, Nick.
Last year during the pandemic, Cal Higgins set up a bullpen in his family’s backyard, and he practiced his pitching. He’d FaceTime Nick, who currently resides in Omaha, and would have him watch him pitch and then give him feedback afterward.
“I still call him if I’m struggling in the bullpen,” Higgins said. “I would send him videos, and he would tell me what’s wrong in three seconds. He’s been a big influence in my life. I really appreciate having him around.”
Higgins started getting college looks after showcasing for Prospect Baseball last fall.
Iowa Western Community College was among the schools that were interested in Higgins. A few months later, they offered him to play for them.
“Obviously, some of the coaches were there, and I ended up getting the strength coach’s number, and we stayed in contact ever since. “
Higgins has high hopes of playing Division I after Iowa Western and is confident that he will get there. He doesn’t have a specific place where he wants to play, but he does like Coastal Carolina and Notre Dame, which his older sister attended to play volleyball. Either way, his focus is to stay physically in shape at IWCC.
“I know I can get there with my skills, and I know I can get there with my mental game,” Higgins said. “It’s staying fit, and those guys are like machines if you look at the Division I pitchers. They’re perfect. That’s really what I need to work on the most.”