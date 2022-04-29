Sixth inning hurts Kearney High Bearcats in loss to Elkhorn North

KEARNEY — In a high-scoring game with plenty of offense, Kearney High fell to Elkhorn North 11-9. With the loss, the Bearcats’ three-game winning streak was snapped, dropping their record to 14-8 on the season.

Although both teams played evenly for most of the game, the Wolves earned the upper hand down the stretch with 16 hits, while the Bearcats finished with nine.

“I thought both teams played good baseball tonight,” KHS coach Brad Archer said. “Both teams hit the ball extremely well, so it was a pretty evenly matched game.”

Entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Wolves were up 3-2. The offensive explosion quickly began with Kearney High putting up four runs to take a 6-3 lead.

The momentum was on the Bearcats’ side, but Elkhorn North hit back, scoring six runs in the sixth inning to take a three-run lead of their own.

“When we took the lead 6-3, I thought we were looking pretty good at that point in time, but you have to give Elkhorn North credit,” Archer said. “They came out and smoked the ball that inning and put up six runs on us, so you have to give them credit for swinging the bats well. They came out and got four, five, six hits in that inning off of one of our better pitchers and so I think all the credit goes to them.”

The Bearcats stayed in striking distance for the rest of the game, but were never able to take the lead back. When Kearney cut down the deficit, Elkhorn North always had a response.

Leading the way for the Wolves was senior center fielder Easton Mains with two runs, three hits and three RBIs. Sophomore Chris Thiessen had three runs, two hits and one RBI as well.

For Kearney High, first baseman Nolan Smith had six RBIs on two hits. Seniors Tanner Johnson and Brayden Andersen each had two runs and one RBI.

While the Bearcats didn’t come out with the win, they want to continue playing the same brand of baseball moving forward.

“We didn’t do anything wrong necessarily, so it was just a game of baseball,” Archer said. “Like I told the kids, it was a very competitive game, two evenly matched teams, but they just happened to get a couple more hits and a couple more runs than we did.”

KHS will finish off the regular season with two road games against Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Burke on Saturday and Monday.

“Hopefully we’ll stay competitive like we were tonight and finish off the regular season with the last two games, play hard and get ourselves ready to go for the district tournament,” Archer said.