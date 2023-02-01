KEARNEY — Six Kearney High Bearcats picked up the pen and made their commitment to the next level official.

On National Signing Day, Kearney was well-represented with four soccer players, a pole vaulter and a baseball player.

Pole vaulter Zack Watson is staying home, signing with the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Boys soccer teammates Braden Self-Treffer and Jhordy Solares are off to Central Community College-Columbus and Western Nebraska Community College, respectively.

Girls soccer player Ezzy Castro-Torres is headed to Northeast Community College with teammate Violet Timmons signing with MidAmerica Nazarene University.

Baseball standout Gavin Goodner is the other Bearcat to leave the state, headed to Missouri's Central Methodist University.

For Watson, coaching was more important than location for choosing the Lopers.

"The coaches want to make me the best I can be," Watson said. "I liked how they showed who they are by how much they want to help me."

Watson first came into contact with the Loper coaches during camps at UNK. The Lopers were the first to reach out to Watson, who also had an offer from Concordia.

Watson looks forward to joining a storied track and field program, and has a goal of reaching nationals.

For Timmons, a transfer from Thunder Basin High School in Gillette, Wyoming, playing soccer at a high level has always been a goal.

On her first visit at a MNU camp, the coach singled her out after the practice and offered her a scholarship on the spot.

"I cried, I was so overwhelmed," Timmons said. "It wasn't the first offer that I had, but I knew that was the school I needed to go to."

After two days and lots of prayer, she never had a wavering thought about going there and officially committed to the Pioneers.

Above all else, MNU offers a faith-based education, which was the top priority for Timmons.

Fellow transfer Solares had a year less time with his team, but the Kearney Catholic product trusted the facilities and coaching at KHS would get him where he needed to be to compete in college.

"My senior year I felt it was a huge opportunity to take advantage of the education, facilities and amazing coaching staff here," Solares said. "Coach Steinberg got into contact with (Western Nebraska coach Todd) Rasnic right away when I told him I was looking at Western Nebraska. That was a great benefit and using them as tools to make my decision easier was huge for me,"

Solares took the offensive on his commitment strategy, reaching out to local schools himself. Of all the schools that got back to him, Western Nebraska emerged as the best fit.

Collegiate soccer is an ever-changing world, with the transfer portal and a bevy of international students frequently sending rosters into disarray. In a sport filled with uncertainty, Solares credits the coaches' vision for him as a main factor for commitment.

"I've played a lot of different positions, but playing as a striker is something I do well and that's what coach Rasnic wanted from me," Solares said. "Him telling me right away where I'm going to play makes me comfortable that I'll have a spot."

Solares doesn't have expectations of getting playing time right away, but he's amped for the work of practice and the grind of a college season.

For right now, the weight of college commitment is off Solares' shoulders, giving him clear focus headed into his debut season as a Bearcat.

"That was a huge goal of mine getting that off my shoulders before the season started," Solares said. "I'm really excited about getting to wear Kearney High blue and continue the tradition,"