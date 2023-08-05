WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A sixth-inning rally by the Kearney Little League All-Stars came up short in the Midwest Region Tournament.

Trailing Sioux Falls, S.D., 7-0 entering the final inning Saturday afternoon, Kearney plated four runs to drop into the losers-bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Kearney will play an elimination game at 9 a.m. Monday, facing the winner of Pittsburg, Kansas, and Webb City, Missouri, who play on Sunday.

Lightning delayed Saturday's game twice and Sioux Falls struck it big in the third inning scoring five runs to take command of the game.

After the second lightning delay, Kearney took its turn, burning up the base paths for four runs.

Easton Haas and Blake Uelman started the rally with back-to-back singles and Beckham Lukas was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.

Cale Seeba's double to center field cleared the bases to cut the lead to 7-3.

Cooper Gillespie kept the rally going with a single and an error by Sioux Falls allowed Seeba to score.

Two infield ground balls followed, allowing Sioux Falls to staunch the rally.

Kearney finished with 10 hits, two each by Gillespie, Uelman and Cooper Johnson.

Sioux Falls amassed 12 hits against four Kearney pitchers.