KEARNEY — Explaining Kearney Runza's 7-6 loss to Lincoln JC Brager came easy for coach Brad Archer.

"They got the base hit with the bases loaded and we hit into the double play with the bases loaded," Archer said.

The two key plays came in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game at Kearney's Memorial Field. Kearney led 5-4 entering the frame but three straight hits by Brager (Southeast) to lead off the inning loaded the bases.

The tying run came home on an infield groundout before a walk loaded the bases again. That's when Mitt Lashley drove a single into left field to bring home two runs, giving Brager a 7-5 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, after Karter Lee singled and Nolan Smith walked, Bryce Andersen drove in a run with a single. One out later, Kaleb Larson walked to load the bases.

However, Kole Throckmorton's ground ball up the middle turned into a double play that ended the inning, and Kearney's last, real threat even though Quinn Foster lined out to center field and Rhett Mundorf singled to left in the seventh.

"We hit the ball well. Quinn Foster hit a rocket there in the top of the seventh and we had 12 or 13 hits, so we hit the ball well," Archer said. "We just have to throw more strikes."

Kearney (14-13) out-hit Brager 13-7 but paid the price for eight walks and a hit batter.

"Our starting pitcher kind of struggled. I think he had five or six walks in three innings and we got behind the eight ball there. We certainly need to come out of the bullpen and throw strikes to start the game," Archer said.

Jacob Hansen drew the start with Brodie Arnold entering in the fifth and Garrison Burns in the sixth. Arnold took the loss. Burns faced the minimum while getting the last four outs.

At the plate, Burns, Andersen, Larson and Throckmorton had two hits each. Arnold doubled and drove in two runs in the fifth.

Lashley drove in four runs for Brager, drawing a bases-loaded walk in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Meanwhile, in Hastings, Hastings Five Points defeated Grand Island Home Federal 6-5 to win the Cornhusker League West Division.

Hastings will host the championship game on July 6. Hastings is also the site of the Cornhusker League All-Star Game. Kearney's Garrison Burns, Karter Lee, Nolan Smith and Bryce Andersen have been selected to play in the all-star game.

Southeast sweeps Post 52 in doubleheader

LINCOLN — Lincoln Vermeer High Plains Juniors swept Kearney Post 52 5-4 and 7-3 Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln.

In the opener, Vermeer High Plains (Southeast) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 4-2 deficit.

Kearney was held to two hits, singles by Gunner Demitt and Ethan DeHaven. Dehaven drove in two of Kearney's runs.

In the secnod game, Vermeer broke the game open with a four-run third inning to take a 5-0 lead.

Kearney had six hits, including a triple by Talyn Lewis and a double by Tysen Cabela.