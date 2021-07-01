Runza falls late to North Platte

KEARNEY — Wednesday may have ended in fireworks with the Fourth of July approaching, but not exactly the fireworks the Kearney Runza Seniors hoped for.
Runza came one run short of North Platte, losing 6-5 and falling to 17-10 for the year.
Runza was off to a slow start after going scoreless in the first two innings. North Platte already was ahead by three runs, recording two in the top first and then one more in the second.
“We were just simply playing catch,” Runza coach Brad Archer said. “Just throwing the ball from one person to another. We’d kind of given up at least two runs out of their first three. After that point, I felt we played well for a while.”
Down 3-0 with two men on base, Kearney finally got going, sparked by Max Myers’ line drive to left field, which led to an RBI double. Koren Conrad then tied the game with another line drive for a single, sending Myers to home plate.
Runza scored three runs off four hits. North Platte regained the lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first. Myers evened the score once again with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning.
North Platted regained the upper hand in the seventh, loading the bases and picking up two runs on back-to-back singles.
After Karter Lee hit a double, Kearney responded with one run from an error with Cale Conrad at bat. Unfortunately, it ended there.
Kearney struck out twice and grounded out to end the game.
“I like a lot of things I saw from our kids,” Archer said. “I thought offensively we hit a tremendous number of balls hard. ... From an offensive standpoint, that was probably one of our better games up and down the lineup, one through nine.”
Scout Simmons started on the mound for Kearney. He allowed four runs off six hits and pitched six strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
Riley Miller was the relief pitcher, taking the loss in two-thirds of an inning. Myers led the team with three RBIs on two hits.
Kearney has five games remaining, starting Tuesday when they host Grand Island U-Save.
“We’re going to continue to practice,” Archer said. “There are things we need to work on from a defensive standpoint. But ... we are making progress and we’ll get through more practice here and there. We have five games left to go, and then hopefully we’ll be ready to go for districts.”
Post 52 7, North Platte 2
North Platte000 200 0 — 2
Post 52510 001 x — 7
WP — Kegan Brand. LP — Josh D.
Highlights — Quinn Foster doubled and drove in two runs. Hudson Bertrand was 2 for 2 and Kegan Brand struck out six while pitching four innings.
Aurora 3, Jersey’s 2
Jersey’s000 020 0 — 2
Aurora000 110 1 — 3
WP — Cayden Phillips. LP — Jaren Burns.
Highlights —Kearney Jersey’s was held to four hits — three singles by Logan Arnold and a triple by Collin Fruhling.
Aurora 10, Five Points 7
Five Points210 112 — 7
Aurora105 004 — 10
WP — Layton Hohm. LP — Andrew Smallfoot.
Highlights — Kearney was held to six hits, but took the lead in the seventh before Aurora came back to win.