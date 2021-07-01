Runza falls late to North Platte

KEARNEY — Wednesday may have ended in fireworks with the Fourth of July approaching, but not exactly the fireworks the Kearney Runza Seniors hoped for.

Runza came one run short of North Platte, losing 6-5 and falling to 17-10 for the year.

Runza was off to a slow start after going scoreless in the first two innings. North Platte already was ahead by three runs, recording two in the top first and then one more in the second.

“We were just simply playing catch,” Runza coach Brad Archer said. “Just throwing the ball from one person to another. We’d kind of given up at least two runs out of their first three. After that point, I felt we played well for a while.”

Down 3-0 with two men on base, Kearney finally got going, sparked by Max Myers’ line drive to left field, which led to an RBI double. Koren Conrad then tied the game with another line drive for a single, sending Myers to home plate.

Runza scored three runs off four hits. North Platte regained the lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first. Myers evened the score once again with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

North Platted regained the upper hand in the seventh, loading the bases and picking up two runs on back-to-back singles.