COLUMBUS — Bats sung a thumping tune Tuesday night at Columbus as Kearney Runza Seniors scored a 17-15 victory.
In a game scheduled for nine innings, each team served up four pitchers who allowed a total of 35 hits.
Keaney had 22 of those with Nick Carlson going 5 for 6 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs. Mason Casper was 4 for 5 with three RBIs and scoring four runs. Lane Shiers and Tanner Johnson had three hits each and Brandt Groskreutz and Seth Stroh had two. Groskreutz had a double and three RBIs.
Kearney held a 6-0 lead after two innings, but Columbus tied it with six in the bottom of the second.
Kearney (20-6) answered with six in the third, but Columbus scored four in the bottom of the inning to keep it close.
Tied at 14 after six, Kearney scored two in the seventh and one in the eighth to claim the victory despite committing seven errors in the game.
Post 52 sweeps Columbus
KEARNEY — The Columbus Blues couldn’t scratch a run across the plate Tuesday night as Kearney Post 52 swept a doubleheader, 8-0 and 1-0, at Kearney’s Memorial Field.
Scout Simmons held Columbus to three hits in the opener, which went six innings before Kearney took an 8-run lead. Simmons struck out six and walked just one.
In the second game, Riley Miller and Dawson Stutz combined on the one-hit shutout. Miller pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out six. Stutz finished, striking out three but not allowing a hit or a walk.
Offensively, Kearney had 11 hits in the opener. The heart of the order — Dylan Welsh, Koren Conrad and Nolan Smith — had two hits each with Welsh and Stutz connecting for doubles. Conrad and Smith drove in two runs each.
Kearney (14-15-1) scored its only run in the first inning when Chas Roseberry, who had two of Kearney’s three hits, drove in Creed Martin, who had the only other hit.