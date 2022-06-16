Reds rule Kearney Little League All-Star games

KEARNEY — Cole Rehtus repeated as one of the Most Valuable Players in the Kearney Little League All-Star Games played Wednesday at Patriot Park.

Rehtus went 2 for 2 with a double and pitched one inning for the Red team, which won the Al Rice/A. Steele Becker Majors All-Star Game,8-6. Rehtus plays for the Nebraskaland National Bank during the regular season.

Hagen Gates was the Blue team’s MVP. Gates pitched one scoreless inning and had a triple.

In the Brad Archer Minors All-Star Game won by the Red All-Stars, 16-7, Hank Thomsen of Johnson Imperial Homes was named the team’s MVP after going 2 for 2 with a double and an inside-the-park home run and pitching a scoreless inning.

Conner Pesek of Intellicom was the Blue’s MVP 2 for 2 with a double and pitching one scoreless inning, needing only nine pitches to get the three outs.

The Kearney Little League also presented the Pete Markus Sportsmanship Award. Cruz Sanders won the award in the Majors Division while Cruz Sanders was the Minors Division winner.