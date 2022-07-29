Manfred to senators: antitrust exemption stops city switches

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball told a Senate committee planning a hearing on the sport’s antitrust exemption that it prevents teams from moving without approval and allows the sport to maintain the minor leagues at a wide level.

In addition, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said many terms of minor leaguers' employment are determined by the Major League Baseball Players Association's collective bargaining agreement with MLB.

Leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked Manfred on July 18 to explain the impact of potential legislation stripping the sport’s antitrust exemption from the sport’s relationship with minor league players. Manfred said the letter “suggests that Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption is detrimental to minor league players and that removing the exemption would improve their working conditions.”

“The opposite is true,” Manfred wrote in a 17-page response. “The baseball antitrust exemption has meaningfully improved the lives of minor league players, including their terms and conditions of employment, and has enabled the operators of minor league affiliates to offer professional baseball in certain communities that otherwise could not economically support a professional baseball team.”

Manfred said the exemption was responsible for MLB franchise location stability. Only one MLB team has changed cities since 1972, the Montreal Expos leaving Canada to become the Washington Nationals for the 2005 season.

“In that same period, 14 NBA, 10 NFL and nine NHL franchises have relocated,” he said. “MLB differs from other professional sports leagues because MLB’s antitrust exemption allows it to enforce a rigorous process that ensures club relocation is carefully considered and vetted.”

Sen. Richard Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who chairs the Judiciary Committee, and Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican who is the ranking minority member, asked for the responses along with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. Durbin said Friday the Judiciary Committee intends to hold a hearing.

"It is reasonable to question the premise that MLB is treating the minor leaguers fairly," Durbin said in a statement. "Commissioner Manfred’s response to our bipartisan request for information raises more questions than it answers, and the discrepancies between today’s letter and the reality that minor league players are experiencing reinforce the importance of the committee’s bipartisan review.”

Harry Marino, executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers, planned to review Manfred's letter.

“Given that MLB continues to pay most minor league players poverty-level wages and recently eliminated 40 minor league teams, the positions it has taken today are surprising — to say the very least," Marino said in a statement.

Manfred said MLB supports 184 teams in 43 states, including minor league affiliates and partner leagues launched when guaranteed farm teams were cut from 160 to 120 after the 2019 season. The figure does not include teams at training complexes in Florida, Arizona and the Dominican Republic.