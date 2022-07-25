Post 52 upends Creighton Prep at state tournament

KEARNEY — Kearney’ Post 52 Juniors continued their winning ways in the American Legion Juniors State Tournament, beating Creighton Prep Junior Jays JV 8-3.

The win Sunday night in the winners’ bracket semifinal was a far cry from the previous time the teams played, where Creighton Prep shut out Kearney 8-0 on July 1.

“We were still trying to figure things out (on July 1), and the guys were still falling into their roles on our team,” Kearney manager Matt Connot said. “We were deeper on our rotation then, and we had Rhett (Mundorf) and Jake (Hansen) available today and they did a great job.”

Mundorf was instrumental in the win for Kearney. He threw six innings, giving up just one earned run.

“He’s nothing flashy, he’s not overpowering, but he’s going to throw a couple pitches around the zone and he’s going to be efficient.” Connot said. “He’ll give you six innings pretty consistently, which is big for us because you only have to go to one guy at the end.”

Hansen was the relief pitcher at the end, and while he walked three, he got the key outs when needed to end the game.

Kearney scored a run in the top of the first. Two walks gave Kearney its first baserunners, and Kole Throckmorton hit a grounder to short that gave Prep a chance to squash the scoring chance with a double play. However, the shortstop bobbled the ball, and Creighton Prep only got the out at second. Two more walks drove in the first run.

Prep answered immediately in the bottom of the first on a rough fielding frame for Kearney. After an opening single, a low throw on a potential double-play grounder opened the door for the Jays. A double-play chance in the following at bat was bobbled setting up a sacrifice fly by Tony Coniglio that tied the game.

But that would mark the end of Kearney’s fielding woes, as the defense stayed error-free the rest of the game.

A chance to score appeared in the top of the second for Kearney, but a strikeout with runners on second and third ended the inning. Kearney would not let its chance slip in the top of the third. Three straight singles started loaded the bases with no outs. From there, the second run of the game was walked in for Kearney.

Rydge Jackson then drove a liner through the first-base gap, scoring another. Mundorf hit a grounder up the middle, where the only play was at second, sending another runner across the plate.

A line-drive double play ended the inning but Kearney added one more on a triple by Throckmorton.

Creighton Prep loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth, but Mundorf escaped the inning with just one run surrendered on a sacrifice fly.

Kearney held a 5-2 lead entering the seventh, and scored three insurance runs to put the game away.

As was the case with many of its other runs, Kearney got on base with two walks to start the inning. That set the scene for Hansen’s single scored a racing Throckmorton from second base. With Jackson at the plate, Kearney had the perfect time for its second triple, with Jackson’s going deep to right-center and clearing the bases.

Creighton Prep mustered a small rally in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases on walks. It got a run in with a fielder’s choice, and reloaded the bases down five with a hit batter.

Mundorf, now playing third base, caught a pop out in foul territory to end the game, and send Kearney on to the winners’ bracket final against Millard South at 7 tonight.

“I’m hoping these guys continue to gain confidence,” Connot said. “Our record in the year was so-so but we don’t really care about that, we were fortunate to be hosting state which got us in and we knew that when we got here we could hang with most of these guys.”