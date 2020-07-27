KEARNEY — Kearney Post 52 Juniors rolled to four wins during the weekend, sweeping Grand Island Dinsdale Automotive on Saturday and Lexington on Sunday to improve to 18-17-1 this year.
Against Grand Island, Kearney rolled to 11-0 and 9-1 victories. In the first game, Jack Dahlgren had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs. Ty Redinger added a 3-run double and Scout Simmons had two hits.
Luke Wegner pitched the first three innings and Hudson Bertrand pitched the last two innings. Both gave up one hit and struck out four.
In the second game, lead-off hitter Dawson Stutz sparked the offense, going 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs. Nolan Smith was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Blake Rehtus pitched a five-inning complete game, striking out seven.
Post 52 kept rolling Sunday at Lexington, winning 20-1 and 9-0.
May Myers and Creed Martin ignited the offense in the first game. Myers had four hits and four RBIs. Martin was 3 for 4 with two doubles and six RBIs.
Nolan Smith also had three hits while Stutz and Simmons added two hits apiece. Riley Miller and Dahlgren shared the pitching duties with Miller striking out three in three hitless innings.
Simmons and Stutz shared the pitching duties in the second game with Simmons striking out seven in the first three innings and Stutz striking out six in the last two innings.
Koren Conrad hit a two-run home run while Redinger and Cash Roseberry had two hits each.
Tuesday, Post 52 will play host to Grand Island for two games before traveling to Hastings on Thursday to finish the season.
Jersey’s wins at St. Paul
ST. PAUL — Kearney Jersey’s Seniors scored five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back Sunday, beating St. Paul 11-3.
Three Kearney batters — Jacob Tucker, Colton Eurek and Riley Gallaway — connected for home runs. Gallaway was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Tucker was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Alex Hunt also had three hits and drove in two runs.
Anthony Becker was the winning pitcher, scattering six hits and striking out six over six innings. Carter Krause pitched the seventh.