NORTH PLATTE — A five-run first inning launched Kearney Post 52 Juniors to a 9-1 win over Grand Island Dinsdale Motors in the first game of the Area 7 Tournament Friday in North Platte.

Matthew Cone and Draden Reidy combined to pitch a two-hitter, giving up one unearned run. Neither allowed a walk.

Rydge Jackson went 2 for 2 with two doubles and an RBI while Tysen Cabela had a double. Five other Kearney batters contributed a single.

With the victory, Kearney (24-15) advances to the winners’ bracket semifinal against top-seeded Grand Island Five Points Bank at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Kearney Runza Seniors’ Area Tournament game scheduled for Friday was rained out and postponed to Saturday.