NORTH PLATTE — Kearney Post 52 Juniors fell into the losers' bracket after falling to Grand Island Five Points Bank, 5-3, Saturday afternoon in North Platte.

Grand Island broke a 3-3 tie with a solo run in the fifth then added an insurance run in the sixth.

Kearney scored solo runs in the first, third and fifth innings. Gunner Demilt and Chase Bentz had two hits each and drove in a run. Talyn Lewis also drove in a run.

Lewis pitched 4⅔ innings, giving up three runs and three hits and striking out three. Rydge Jackson took the loss, throwing two-thirds of an inning and giving up two runs.

Sunday, Kearney will play North Platte in an elimination game starting at 7 p.m.