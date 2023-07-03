Kearney Post 52 Juniors went 2-2 over the weekend at the Grand Island/Hastings Tournament.

Post 52 defeated Creighton Prep Birds 7-6 on Friday and Omaha Electric (Burke) 8-0 on Sunday.

On Saturday, Kearney lost to Bennington, 3-2, and Beatrice, 9-5.

A five-run third inning sparked Kearney’s win over Creighton Prep. Gunner Demilt went 3 for 3 at the plate, driving in two runs. He and Talyn Lewis delivered doubles.

Matthew Cone was the winning pitcher.

in the win over Omaha Electric, Kearney scored four in the first and four in the second. Draden Reidy was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits in four innings.

While the Omaha Electric game lasted only five innings because of the mercy rule, Kearney’s loss to Bennington took 10 innings with Bennington scoring the winning run with two outs on a bases-loaded walk.

Both teams had five hits with Kearney’s Dominic Nowak going 2 for 4. Lewis pitched the first nine innings, allowing four hits.

Beatrice built an 8-0 lead in the first 2½ innings and coasted on to the victory. Nowak had two of Kearney’s six hits.

This week, Post 52 travels to Wichita, Kansas, for a tournament.