Post 52 blanked 8-0 by Jr. Jays in tournament loss

KEARNEY — Kearney Post 52 got off to a rough start in the Grand Island/Hastings tournament, falling 8-0 to the Creighton Prep Jr. Bluejays JV team. The game was called after just five innings, with Post 52 mustering just three hits throughout the contest.

Garrison Burns opened Kearney’s day with a ground ball single to left field, but was out at second in a fielder’s choice in the following at-bat. Post 52 could not do anything with its other baserunner, with two outs following to end the inning.

Jase Blattner had the next hit for Post 52 in the bottom of the second inning, where Post 52 was facing a 1-0 deficit. Blattner reached first on a hard ground ball single to right field. Post 52 got its first runner in scoring position the next at-bat after Chase Kohtz drew a walk.

Blattner got closer to home the next at bat, reaching third on a wild pitch. Landan Greeno then groundout into a fielder’s choice double play to end the inning. Blattner was out trying to score at home, and Kohtz was thrown out at second to end the inning.

Garrison Burns got Post 52’s final hit in the bottom of the third, singling on a line drive to center. However, a strikeout and a pop out failed to advance Burns past the first bag.

Post 52 notched its last runner in scoring position with two outs in the fifth inning, reaching second base after two walks. Bryce Andersen struck out looking on a full count, which he leaed 3-1 in, to end the game after five.

Mike Wheelock got the complete game win for the Jr Jays. Wheelock struck out four, walked only three, and threw 41 strikes on his 71 pitches.

Wheelock contributed offensively as well, tying for the team lead with two hits in the game. Keegan Holmstrom also had two hits, with one RBI and two runs scored. Jacob Pietro had the best game offensively for the Jays, driving in 2 RBIs on his two hits. Despite the nine hits and eight runs in the game, Creighton Prep did not have an extra base hit in the game. A pair of two-run singles helped the Jr Jays seal the game in the fourth inning, where the team scored five runs to extend their lead to 7-0.

Next, Post 52 has a doubleheader in the tournament, playing North Platte FNBO Nationals Juniors- Post 163 at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday and later taking on Norfolk at 2:30 p.m. Post 52 wraps up its weekend tournament slate facing the Beatrice Neapco Juniors at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.