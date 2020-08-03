baseball mask

OGALLALA — The Ogallala Seniors broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night to beat Kearney Jersey’s 4-2 for the Mid-Nebraska Baseball League championship.

Alex Hunt’s two-run home run in the fourth accounted for Kearney Jersey’s runs as Ogallala pitcher Jordan Collinghan pitched a complete-game, four-hitter, striking out 10.

Jersey’s Anthony Becker tried to keep pace, scattering five hits and striking out nine. Two of Ogallala’s runs were unearned as Kearney commited three errors.

