OGALLALA — The Ogallala Seniors broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night to beat Kearney Jersey’s 4-2 for the Mid-Nebraska Baseball League championship.
Alex Hunt’s two-run home run in the fourth accounted for Kearney Jersey’s runs as Ogallala pitcher Jordan Collinghan pitched a complete-game, four-hitter, striking out 10.
Jersey’s Anthony Becker tried to keep pace, scattering five hits and striking out nine. Two of Ogallala’s runs were unearned as Kearney commited three errors.