Millard teams squeak out wins against Kearney High

MILLARD — Millard South scored three runs in the bottom of seventh inning on Saturday to claim a 6-5 win over Kearney, nading the Bearcats their second loss of the day as they fell to Millard West, 5-3, earlier in the afternoon.

Both Millard teams are ranked in the top five in the state.

Kearney led the Patriots 3-0 through 5 1/2 innings before giving up three runs in the sixth. Kearney then broke the 3-3 tie ith two runs in the top of the seventh.

Reese Bober had a double and two RBIs to lead the Kearney offense. Korben Rich, Brayden Andersen and Nolan Smtih also doubled for the Bearcats and Tanner Johnson had two hits.

On the mound, Andersen went six innings, giving up five runs on six hits. He struck out eight and didn’t walk any. Lucas Wegner took the loss, Lucas Wegner faced four batters in the seventh before giving up the winning hit.

Millard West also rallied late to erase a 3-2 deficit, scoring two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Kearney was held to four hits, two by Rich, one by Bober and one by Karter Lee.

Blake Rehtus pitched a complete game giving up nine hits and three earned runs. He struck out four.

Today, Kearney plays Lincoln Northeast at 4 p.m. at Memorial Field.