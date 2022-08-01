Millard South wins state Legion title

OMAHA — Grant Renken drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning.

He then protected that lead on the mound to lift Millard South to the American Legion Class A title Saturday at Creighton Prep.

The Patriots defeated host Creighton Prep 4-3 to claim the championship for the first time since 1988. It also was redemption for the Patriots, who were throttled by the Junior Jays in the recent area tournament.

“We kind of got our butts kicked in that tourney,” Renken said. “We had a really hard practice when that was over, and we’ve turned it around since.”

Coach Greg Geary’s squad went 5-0 after that practice to capture the American Division of the state tournament. Creighton Prep, which defeated the Patriots 8-0 and 14-0 in the A-1 area tourney, went 5-0 to win the National Division.

Millard South advances to the Central Plains Regional next week as the Nebraska champion. The runner-up Junior Jays also will compete in the regional in Rapid City, S.D.

“Our guys were motivated today, that’s for sure,” Geary said. “We were pretty bad in the area tournament and our guys were on a mission to get this done.”

Braden Cannon drove in three runs in the first three innings to stake Millard South to a 3-0 lead. He lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning and had a two-run double to left in the third.

Starter Conlin Grady held that lead before running into trouble in the fifth. The Junior Jays got RBIs from Coby Hatcher, Parker Mooney and Jack Thiele to tie it 3-3.

Renken came on in relief with runners on first and second and got the final out of the fifth when Grant Sommers lined to right.

Millard South went back ahead in the sixth after one-out singles from Cannon and Max Heard. With two out, Renken grounded an RBI single up the middle to make it 4-3.