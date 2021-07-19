Loss to Hastings puts Kearney Runza in losers’ bracket at Area 7 Tournament

KEARNEY —The battle was lost, but the war is not over.
At least that’s what coach Brad Archer said to his Kearney Runza team after Sunday night’s loss to Hastings, 9-1.
After an impressive victory over Scottsbluff on Saturday, Kearney was shut out in six of the seven innings. Hastings clinched an automatic bid to the state tournament.
Everything went the right way for Hastings on both sides of the field. Along with the nine runs, Hastings put up 12 hits and no errors.
“They did everything correctly,” Archer said. “They did the little things right. They outplayed us, and they certainly deserve to win. It’s not like we’ve played badly, but they just played better than we did.”
Trayton Newman outplayed Kearney’s batters from the mound. In 6 1/3 innings, Newman struck out nine of Kearney’s batters and only allowed five hits before reaching his pitch limit.
“He threw well,” Archer said. “He threw a lot of strikes and was able to throw some off-speed pitches and quite a few change-ups. So, he did a great job on the mound. We weren’t able to get a lot things offensively.”
Kearney’s ace pitcher Cal Higgins faced Newman. In five innings, Higgins allowed seven hits off six runs, walking four batters and threw two strikeouts. While it remained competitive, all things fell apart in the top fifth, in which Archer considered it the key inning.
Archer believed that the missed opportunities for double plays became vital for Kearney after trailing 3-1.
“We had two opportunities to turn two double plays in that inning and, we could’t get it done, and the reason that hurts because that really pushed his pitch count up and then we gave up two extra outs since we couldn’t turn those double plays. And they were able to get a two-out hit and that stretched the lead out because to be honest with you, if we made those plays right there, one of those two plays, they would still be up 3-1 and very tight at that point of time, and Cal still would have another 20 pitches left,” Archer noted.
Kearney got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single by Nolan Smith, sending Max Myers home. However, Kearney missed their chance to even the score or capture their first lead after leaving two runners on base.
Hastings kept racking up hit after hit and scored six more runs in the final three innings against Kearney’s pitching staff.
Kearney is now 1-1 in the A-7 District bracket and will return today to Memorial Field to face North Platte in a double-elimination round. The winner will clinch a berth in the state tournament, which begins this week.
“We’ll come to the field tomorrow, and I felt we threw our 1-A pitcher and we’re going throw our 1-B pitcher tomorrow,” Archer said. “Lucas Wegner, has thrown against North Platte already this year and beat them, and so I don’ t think you could ask for a better situation. We got two opportunities with our two best pitchers on the mound tonight and tomorrow night to go to the state tournament. If we can’t get it done in that situation then we don’t deserve to go.”
Kearney Runza 13, Westco 5
Runza opened area tournament play Saturday with a 13-5 win over Westco (Scottsbluff), scoring seven runs in the first inning and five more in the third to take a commanding 12-0 lead.
Westco plated five in the fourth.
Kearney pounded out a dozen hits, three by lead-off hitter Karter Lee, who drove in three runs. Cale Conrad and Jais Gappa had two hits each.
Scout Simmons was the winning pitcher, striking out nine in the five-inning game.
Post 52 eliminated
SCOTTSBLUFF -- North Platte avenged a first-round loss to Kearney Post 52 on Sunday, routing the Kearney team 15-2 and knocking Kearney out of the American Legion Juniors Area 7 Tournament in Scottsbluff.
North Platte, which lost to Post 52 10-2 on Friday, scored 10 runs in the third inning to put the game out of reach.
Post 52, which ended the season with a 25-19 record, was held to four hits, two by Kaleb Larson.
Kearney fell into the losers bracket on Saturday after an 8-0 loss to Hastings. A pair of Hastings pitchers held Kearney to one hit, a single by Larson.