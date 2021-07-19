Loss to Hastings puts Kearney Runza in losers’ bracket at Area 7 Tournament

Archer believed that the missed opportunities for double plays became vital for Kearney after trailing 3-1.

“We had two opportunities to turn two double plays in that inning and, we could’t get it done, and the reason that hurts because that really pushed his pitch count up and then we gave up two extra outs since we couldn’t turn those double plays. And they were able to get a two-out hit and that stretched the lead out because to be honest with you, if we made those plays right there, one of those two plays, they would still be up 3-1 and very tight at that point of time, and Cal still would have another 20 pitches left,” Archer noted.

Kearney got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single by Nolan Smith, sending Max Myers home. However, Kearney missed their chance to even the score or capture their first lead after leaving two runners on base.

Hastings kept racking up hit after hit and scored six more runs in the final three innings against Kearney’s pitching staff.

Kearney is now 1-1 in the A-7 District bracket and will return today to Memorial Field to face North Platte in a double-elimination round. The winner will clinch a berth in the state tournament, which begins this week.