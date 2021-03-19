KHS girls open with win over Pius

KEARNEY — There might’ve been a little bit of the jitters from the Kearney High School girls soccer team, but it all went away after the first two goals. The Lady Bearcats opened their regular season Thursday with a 3-1 victory over Pius X Catholic High School.

The Bearcats had enough talent to go around, and that was the mindset of KHS’s coach Lerrin Rowe going into their home opener.

“Something that we forced and pushed this year is the fact that we have got to play together and we’ve got to be unselfish,” Rowe said. “So if it’s your time to shine tonight, it’s your time to shine. We had a lot of girls who stepped up tonight and that was huge tonight. Exciting one for the girls and a great team win at that.”

The Bearcats dominated in the first half as they led 2-0. Kierstynn Garner had the first goal off Aurora Athy’s pass to the corner. Aubrey Vancuwed it up with her first goal to continue the momentum going in the second half. Pius managed to hit one goal midway through the second half, but was not able to get in scoring position again. Freshman Harley Straka sealed the deal with the final goal off Garner’s assist right before hitting the final minute mark.