top story

Kearney's Cal Higgins signs letter of intent with Division I school

Cal Higgins

Kearney Runza pitcher Cal Higgins carries strikeout records into the postseason. Runza opens Area Tournament play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kearney’s Memorial Field.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub file

KEARNEY — Iowa Western Community College pitcher Cal Higgins of Kearney has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and baseball career at NCAA Division I Western Kentucky University.

Western Kentucky’s baseball program hired long-time Iowa Western head coach Marc Rardin on June 15. Dillon Napoleon, also formerly of Iowa Western, is the new pitching coach at WKU.

“I am very excited to continue my academic and baseball career at Western Kentucky,” Higgins said. “I enjoyed my time at Iowa Western under the coaching staff. When I heard they were moving to Western Kentucky, I was happy because I knew it was best for them.

“When they contacted me and asked me to be a Hilltopper, I was more than excited. Being a part of something brand new is very exciting and honoring.”

Higgins, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound left-hander, posted a 14.0 strikeouts per nine innings ratio in 12 appearances at Iowa Western this spring. He pitched for Kearney High School in the program’s inaugural season in 2019, posting a 0.99 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings in his senior year while helping Kearney qualify for the state tournament.

Higgins played this summer in the Collegiate League of the Palm Beaches.

