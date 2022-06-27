Kearney Runza's Scout Simmons has good weekend, throws perfect game

OMAHA — Kearney Runza pitcher Scout Simmons pitched a perfect game Sunday afternoon as Runza finished the Creighton Prep CWS Tournament on a four-game win streak.

Simmons struck out nine while not allowing a base runner in Kearney’s 1-0 win over Brandon Valley (S.D.) Post 131. He also went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and scored Kearney’s lone run, coming home on a single by Aidan Poppe.

On Saturday, Kearney defeated Creighton Prep-2 12-6, pounding out 11 hits with Simmons going 2 for 3 with a double, a triple an three RBIs. Kaleb Larson had a triple while Nolan Smith had a double. Larson, Smith and Kegan Brandon had two hits each.

Koren Conrad pitched four innings to get the win, striking out three, while Brodie Arnold closed, striking out one and allowing two hits over three innings.

On Friday, Kearney (11-14) rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to beat Watertown (S.D.) 6-4. Karter Lee tripled and Smith delivered a three-run double. Simmons was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Ryan Knipping was the winning pitcher, striking out six and giving up six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Lee got the final out to get the save.