Kearney Runza tops Lexington to advance in area tourney

HASTINGS — Kearney Runza earned a crucial win Sunday, defeating Lexington Pinnacbe Bank 5-2 at the Area 7 American Legion tournament.

Four of Kearney’s runs came in the bottom of the second inning. Scout Simmons got on base to start the inning with a fly ball to center that escaped Jacksen Konrad’s glove as he rolled over from his diving catch attempt.

Kegan Brand and Quinn Foster followed with singles, setting the stage for Koren Conrad, whose line drive was out of reach of shortstop Ubaldo Anaya, driving in Brand and Simmons.

Owen Fritson bunted the runners to second and third and Kaleb Larson sent both home with a slow-rolling ground ball up the middle that got away from the defense, giving Kearney a 4-0 lead.

“We were fortunate enough to put a 4-spot up in the second inning,” Kearney manager Brad Archer said. “I give the Lexington pitcher credit, I think he was probably one batter away from coming out of the game there. Lexington really played well this tournament.”

Lexington got both of its runs in the top of the third. Greg Treffer hit a single to shortstop Karter Lee, whose spinning throw to first went high. Treffer got out on a fielder’s choice, keeping a runner on first with one out. A groundout at first then advanced the runner, but put a second out on the board.

Greysen Strauss stepped up, singling on a slow grounder to third and beating the throw to first to score the first run for Lexington. Another two-out run crossed the plate after the throw to first on Isaac Scharff’s grounder was dropped.

Lexington had a chance for more runs with a walk loading the bases. Conlan Kjar hit a hard line drive, but Lee leaped at the perfect time, snapping the ball at the apex of his jump to end the inning.

The pitching on both sides was locked in over the next few innings. From the bottom of the third through the fifth inning, only three runners reached base, with each team throwing a 1-2-3 inning.

Foster got the win for Kearney, throwing five innings with three strikeouts. Aiden Poppe threw the final two for the save, allowing just one hit.

Strauss went the distance for Lexington, striking out four strikeouts and allowing six hits.

“Foster gave us what we needed, we were hoping to get five innings out of him,” Archer said. “He has a tendency to be a little bit wild and a little bit high at times, which he was today, but he was able to get out of a couple jams there.”

Lexington got its first two runners on in the top of the sixth on a single and an error, with Anaya reachinig third. Kearney caught Kjar stealing second, and put away the next two batters with a strikeout and groundout to strand Anaya at third.

Kearney found offense late with an added run in the bottom of the sixth. Simmons’ grounder was bobbled at third, and the throw to first was dropped, allowing him to reach safely. Brand reached on a catcher’s error on his bunt, putting two on.

Foster curled an RBI double inside the left field line, but Brand was thrown out at third to get some momentum back for Lexington. The momentum was short lived, as Poppe calmly got three consecutive outs after his opening walk to end the game.

Kearney next faces Hastings in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. today, with Simmons earning the start after being pitch-count limited on Friday.

G.I. wins extra-inning pitching battle

A bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth gave Grand Island Home Federal a 2-1 victory over Kearney Runza on Saturday.

Kearney’s Blake Rehtus and Grand Island’s Cohen Evans dominated the game through the first six innings with each allowing one run. Rehtus struck out 12 while allowing three hits. Evans gave up four hits, all singles.

Post 52 hanging on

LEXINGTON — Kearney Post 52 Juniors will play Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes in an elimination game at 4 p.m. today in the Area 7 tournament in Lexington.

Kearney advanced to the winners’ bracket final by beating Scottsbluff Westco Express 7-6 on Saturday, then lost to Grand Island 5 Points Bank 6-3 on Sunday.

In the win over Scottsbluff, Kearney scored two in the top of the sixth to pull out the victory.

Bryce Andersen’s RBI single scored Garrison Burns, who had singled to lead off the inning. A sacrifice bunt by Tysen Cabela added another baserunner as Scottsbluff failed to get an out by committing an error.

Cabela later scored on an infield groundout by Kole Throckmorton.

Rhett Mundorf and Andersen then closed out the win on the mounc. Mundorf, who got credit for the win while pitching two innings, gave up a two-out single while working a scoreless sixth and Andersen struck out two in the seventh while not allowing a baserunner.

At the plate, Andersen, Throckmorton, Jacob Hansen and Beau Skala had two hits each. Jase Blattner had a double.

In the loss to Grand Island, Post 52 took a 3-0 lead in the fourth but Grand Island answered with five in the fifth.

Skala led the offense, going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Mundorff was 2 for 3.