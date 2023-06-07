GRAND ISLAND— Five runs in the fifth inning. That was all it took for Kearney Runza to pull out a road victory over Grand Island Home Federal, winning 5-1.

The onslaught started with a leadoff error and a Kaleb Larson single, putting two runners on.

A groundout advanced the runners to second and third, but put Kearney on its final out.

A hit by pitch then loaded the bases, setting up for the stretch of five runs on three straight hits.

Bryce Andersen singled home the first, and Jase Blattner brought in two more on the next at-bat, Garrison Burns’ outfield single scored the final two, giving Kearney the 5-1 lead that would turn out to be the final score.

Grand Island only got one hit the rest of the way, with Kearney’s defense and pitching securing the win.

Andersen got the win, going 6.1 innings, striking out nine and allowing only five hits with no earned runs.

Of Andersen’s 99 pitches, 63 were strikes.

Brodie Arnold retired the final two batters to record the save. Neither pitcher walked a batter in the game.

Kearney also played the more impressive defense, committing two errors compared to Grand Island’s four.

Today, Kearney Runza continues its road trip, playing at Columbus Cornerstone Post 84 Seniors.

Post 52 takes 12-1 victory over Grand Island

Kearney Post 52 also had a big day in Grand Island, drubbing Grand Island Five Points Bank 12-1.

Seven different players got hits for Kearney, with 10 RBIs in the game. Keaton Wemhoff, Tryston Engelhardt and Talyn Lewis both had two RBIs apeice, part of seven players with RBIs.

Big innings propelled Kearney to victory, with Post 52 tallying four in the top of the third and six in the sixth.

Rydge Jackson went all six innings for the win, striking out three and walking only two with no earned runs.