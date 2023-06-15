NORFOLK — Kearney Runza swept a doubleheader at Norfolk on Wednesday, winning 5-2 and 4-3 over Norfolk Auto Center.

Norfolk took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before Kearney Pitcher Jacob Hansen shut them down, scattering six hits. He walked only one and struck out two.

Kearney broke through with a three-run fourth, then added two more in the fifth. Nolan Smith hit a two-run home run after Karter Lee led off the fourth with a triple. Lee also singled and scored in the fifth.

In the second game, Kearney scored three runs in the top of the fifth to go ahead 4-1, then survived a seventh-inning rally by Norfolk, who scored two runs and had the tying run at second when the inning ended.

Hansen provided the big hit in the fifth, a bases-loaded single that scored two. That followed a lead-off single by Kole Throckmorton and three straight two-out walks.

Hansen was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Derrick Nonhof was the winning pitcher, working four innings of two-hit relief. Brodie Arnold got the last out for the save.

Kearney, now 10-9, will host Scottsbluff at 1 p.m. Sunday.