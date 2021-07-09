Kearney Runza struggles in home loss to North Star

KEARNEY — The Kearney Runza baseball team was not in sync on Day 1 of its home tournament Friday night. Runza fell to Lincoln North Star (Anderson Ford) 11-3, suffering its 11th loss of the season.

“North Star is a good team and they took advantage of the mistakes we made,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said. “It’s like I told the kids after the game, we did some things we don’t ordinarily do; very sloppy baseball on our part and that is something that hopefully the next three games that we fix.”

Anderson Ford, coming off a win over Grand Island in the Cornhusker League playoff, scored 11 runs off eight hits. Kearney starting pitcher Scout Simmons, who lasted four innings, gave up seven hits and eight of those 11 runs. He also pitched three strikeouts.

“We just didn’t throw enough strikes on the mound,” Archer said. “Scout (Simmons) was competing hard but we have to be able to throw strikes.”

Both teams scored one run in the first two innings, but it went downhill from there for Kearney. North Star scored four runs in the top of the third, beginning with an error on first base that sent a runner home. North Star landed line drive after line drive in the top of the third and fourth, building an 8-1 lead.