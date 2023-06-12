LINCOLN — The Kearney Runza Seniors went 2-2 at the Mike Peterson American Legion Baseball Tournament played over the weekend.

On Friday, Kearney defeated Sampson Construction (Lincoln Northeast) 10-3 and Peitzmeier Demolition (Omaha Gross) 4-3. Then, on Saturday, Kearney lost to Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) 2-1 and Omaha Electric (Burke) 9-6.

Kearney batters pounded out 14 hits in the win over Sampson Construction. Karter Lee was 2 for 3 with a triple while Kole Throckmorton had a double and Kaleb Larson was 2 for 4 with a double.

Throckmorton was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits in four innings. Garrison Burns and Derrick Nonhof each threw one inning of hitless relief.

Lee again tripled in the win over Peitzmeier Demolition. He went 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Jacob Hansen was the winning pitcher, going 4⅔ innings and allowing two hits. Brodie Arnold got the save, striking out three in 1⅓ innings.

Union Bank knocked off Kearney with a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh. Kearney's Bryce Anderson tied the game in the sixth with a solo home run and Rhett Mundorf pitched 5⅓ inning, scattering five hits.

Omaha Electric erupted for five runs in the sixth to pull out the win in Kearney's finale. Kegan Brand had a triple for Kearney while Lee, Hansen and Quinn Foster doubled.

At the Tri-Cities Tournament, Kearney Post 52 went 0-3 and had a fourth game rained out.

On Friday, Kearney lost to Ayars and Ayars (Lincoln Northeast) 8-7, then lost to Lincoln East, 9-1, on Saturday. The weekend concluded with a 3-0 loss to Rapid City, S.D.

Against Ayars and Ayars, Kearney had the tying run at second base when the game ended. Post 52 had already scored two runs in the inning on a double by Chase Bentz to pull within one. Lincoln had scored five runs in the top of the inning to take the lead.

Kearney Runza Seniors (8-8) and Post 52 Juniors (9-8) will play host to Hastings on Tuesday.