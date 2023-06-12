Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney Runza drops legion opener

Kearney Runza drops legion opener

NORTH PLATTE— Kearney Runza fell in a high-scoring affair on its first American Legion game of the year, losing 8-7 to North Platte’s FNBO Nationals.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ep. 89 The Showdown Snippet: Nebraska's 2024 & 2025 football schedules