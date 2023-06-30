KEARNEY — Kearney Runza scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth then held Lexington scoreless in the seventh to escape with a 6-5 victory Thursday night at Memorial Field.

Lexington Pinnacle Bank jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and a half. Daven Naylor delivered a two-RBI single in the first and Jase Carpenter had an RBI-single in the second inning, following two Kearney errors.

Kearney (15-14) scored solo runs in the bottom of the second, third, fourth and fifth innings to tie the score, but Lexington regained the lead in the top of the sixth.

The winning rally for Kearney started with two walks wrapped around a hit batter. Both runs came home on infield groundouts, one by Bryce Andersen who was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the game.

Karter Lee, Jase Blattner and Kegan Brand also connected for doubles for Kearney Runza.

Brodie Arnold picked up the pitching win for Kearney in relief of Rhett Mundorf. Mundorf struck out six in four innings.

Derrick Nonhof earned the save, pitching one inning and striking out two.

Carpenter was the losing pitcher for Lexington, following Naylor, who struck out six in five innings.

Runza is back in action Saturday playing at Papillion-La Vista South.