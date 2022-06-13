Kearney Runza goes 3-1 over the weekend in Lincoln; Post 52 continues struggles

LINCOLN – Kearney Runza went 3-1 over the weekend at the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament in Lincoln.

Runza defeated Nebraska City 14-4 and Omaha Westside 5-4 on Saturday, then Bellevue Peitzmeier Construction 9-3 on Sunday. Also on Sunday, Kearney Runza lost to Lincoln East Carpet Land 3-2.

Against Nebraska City, Kearney scored 10 runs in the second inning to blow the game open. The inning included a double by Karter Lee and singles by Blake Rehtus, Ty Redinger and Kaleb Larsen. Nebraska City contributed four walks, two errors and a hit batter.

Quinn Foster finished with three hits, a double and two RBIs. Rehtus also had two hits.

Rehtus also was the winning pitcher, striking out six in five innings.

Larsen provided a walk-off single in the sixth inning to give Kearney the win over Westside.

Kearney built a 4-0 lead before Westside scored four runs in the fourth and tied the game with one run in the sixth.

Ryan Knipping was the winning pitcher, working the last two-thirds of the sixth as the game ended under a time limit.

Against Peitzmeier Demolition, back-to-back four-run innings in the third and fourth carried Kearney to victory. Runza finished with 14 hits as Owen Fritson went 3 for 3 with a double, Foster was 3 for 3 and Larsen, Redinger, Aidan Poppe and Nolan Smith had two hits each.

Koren Conrad was the winning pitcher, giving up three hits over four innings and striking out three. Gavin Goodner pitched the last two innings, giving up two hits and no runs.

Lincoln East got the walk-off win on Sunday after Kearney led 2-1 going into the sixth.

Kearney was limited to two hits by Larsen and Lee. Lee was the losing pitcher in relief of Knipping.

Kearney Runza, now 6-11 after starting 0-7, plays at Hastings on Tuesday.

Post 52 goes 1-3

KEARNEY — Garrison Burns’ walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Kearney Post 52 a 4-3 victory over Gojos Gojo Baseball of Greeley, Colorado, avoiding a weekend sweep by Kearney’s opponents in the Tri-Cities Tournament.

Post 52 lost to Rapid City Post 22 Expos 6-4, Lincoln East Schaefers 11-2 and Papillion-La Vista South Titans 10-0..

Post 52 out-hit Greeley 11-4 but could only scratch out single runs in the last four innings. Burns, Rydge Jackson and Jacob Hansen had two hits apiece for Post 52. Kole Throckmorton, the third Kearney pitcher, was the winner, throwing 2 ⅓ innings without giving up a hit.

Rapid City scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth to pull out a win over Kearney. Rhett Mundorf pitched a complete game, scattering eight hits while striking out four. Burns was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Tysen Cabela had a two-run single.

Lincoln East erupted for nine runs in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie. Each team had 10 hits. For Kearney, Cabela, Hansen, Beau Skala and Jase Blattner had two hits and Bryce Andersen had a double.

Hits were harder to come by against the Titans as Andersen’s single was the lone safety.