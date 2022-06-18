Kearney Runza goes 1-1 against Grand Island USave

KEARNEY — Kearney Runza split its doubleheader against Grand Island teams on Friday, falling 5-3 to Home Federal in the opener and beating USave 7-4 in the second game.

Home Federal scored all of its runs in the top of the second inning, thanks in part to Kearney errors. Brayden Lee reached first on an error and Cohen Nelson raced past the throw to first on the sacrifice bunt. A pickoff throw to second went awry to send Lee to third, where he scored the first run of the game.

A sacrifice bunt and hit batter loaded the bases, where Kearney walked in another run. Then back-to-back singles scored three more, sending Runza into a 5-0 hole.

“The wheels fell apart in that one inning,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said. “If we could have limited the damage there it could have been a totally different game.”

Kearney inched closer in the bottom of the fourth. Ty Redinger led off the inning with a single, and then the next batter walked. Scout Simmons sent home the first runner on an RBI single, one of his three hits in the doubleheader.

“Scout’s struggled a little bit early going so seeing him get a couple hits today will give him a lot of confidence going forward,” Archer said.

Runza had a chance to get closer when Kegan Brand hit a fielder’s choice ball to second base. Home Federal got the out at second, but Simmons was out of the base path, getting an out on interference to make a double play ending the inning.

Redinger led Kearney closer again with another leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth. Kearney got another baserunner on with a walk, and an error by Nelson in right field scored Runza’s second run. Ryan Knipping singled in another run, but Kearney’s offense fell dry after that, losing the game 5-3.

In the second half of the doubleheader, it was Runza using a big inning to its advantage, putting up six runs in the massive fourth inning. Redinger for the third time started a rally by reaching base. The throw to first on his ground ball sailed over the first baseman, putting the leadoff man on. Another error got Koren Conrad to reach safely, and a Simmons single loaded the bases.

Aidan Poppe floated a single to center field to score the first run of the game. Then Brodie Arnold’s bunt bounced past the diving pitcher, scoring another run on a squeeze single. The very pitch sailed past the catcher, scoring another. Brand’s RBI groundout sent another home, and Kearney scored four runs in three at-bats.

Another long throw to first kept the inning alive, with Kaleb Larson using the error to reach third on what looked like a potential groundout, scoring Arnold in the process. The last run of the inning was put across on a double by Nolan Smith, setting Kearney up for good.

USave made a late push, getting four runners across in the sixth. A costly throwing error from third scored USave’s first run, and set up runners at second-and-third. Later a high fly ball was misplayed in left field, falling barely into fair ground and scoring two more.

USave was caught stealing third to end the inning, and Simmons was brought in and put away the final three outs to secure the victory.

Ouinn Foster got the win on the mound for Kearney, throwing five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three.

“I thought Foster came out and was competitive right from the start,” Archer said. “Unfortunately we made some defensive mistakes late in the game and gave them four runs, but we had enough pitching to hold them off in the end.”