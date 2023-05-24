NORTH PLATTE— Kearney Runza fell in a high-scoring affair on its first American Legion game of the year, losing 8-7 to North Platte's FNBO Nationals.

Kearney got off to a mammoth start with five runs in the top of the first inning on a remarkable seven hits. Jase Blattner had the biggest hit of the inning, with a two-RBI single.

North Platte inched its way closer with two in the bottom of the second and one in the bottom of the third.

Kearney took one in the top of the third as well, scoring on a Blattner single.

After two innings of scoreless ball, North Platte had a five run inning of its own in the bottom of the sixth.

Four walks and two errors plagued Kearney, which only allowed two hits in the inning. The five runs put North Platte up by two headed into the final frame.

Kearney got off to a great start in the top of the seventh, getting two straight opening hits, with Nolan Smith cutting the lead to one on an RBI double.

However, three straight outs came to end the game.

Post 52 beats North Platte FNBO Juniors 7-6

Kearney Post 52 scored seven runs on six hits, taking its season opener over North Platte FNBO Juniors.

Devin Carrell led the team with two RBIs, getting both on a seventh inning single, which broke the tie at five apiece.

Rydge Jackson got the win, going five innings and striking out five on 93 pitches.