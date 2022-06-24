Kearney Post 52 splits doubleheader with Grand Island teams

KEARNEY — Kearney Post 52 split its pair of games against two Grand Island junior teams Thursday night.

In the team’s first matchup, they defeated Tom Dinsdale 10-6, but closed out the evening with a 6-2 loss to Five Points Bank.

While Kearney lost the second game of the doubleheader, the group still executed its game plan, but just wasn’t able to gain any momentum offensively.

“The second game I was pretty pleased with,” Post 52 coach Matt Connot said. “I told our guys after the game that it kind of had a postseason, district tournament type feel to it. I thought we played well, I thought we competed well and with a couple more hits maybe it’s a different game.”

In the early stages of the victory against Tom Dinsdale, the two teams were neck and neck and tied 2-2 at the end of the third inning. In the top of the fourth, Dinsdale put the pressure on, scoring two runs to go up 4-2.

Post 52 quickly responded with five runs. Still with zero outs in the bottom of the fourth, Dinsdale switched pitchers and stopped the bleeding, escaping the inning with only a 7-4 deficit.

Kearney scored three more runs in the sixth inning, extending its lead to 10-4. Tom Dinsdale gained momentum in the final inning, having the bases loaded with no outs. The team added two runs to their total, but couldn’t make the comeback.

Tysen Cabela and Jacob Hansen led Post 52 with two runs each in the victory, while Rhett Mundorf led the group with four RBIs.

“The first game was good offensively,” Connot said. “I feel like we gave them a few runs and routine plays were kind of a problem in that first one… But I thought we played well and responded well in that first game to them staying in it early on.”

In the loss to Five Points Bank, Post 52 struck first, going up 1-0 in the second inning with a run from Beau Skala. The one-run Kearney lead remained until the fourth inning, when Five Points Bank flipped the script and put two runs on the board to go up 2-1.

Five Points Bank extended its lead in the fifth inning, scoring three more runs to go up 5-1. Both teams added another run before the game’s end, but the fifth inning pitching woes proved costly in the 6-2 loss for Post 52.

“The biggest thing for us is on the mound,” Connot said. “I feel like we’ve been swinging okay, but on the mound we’re missing too many spots or throwing too many balls over the heart of the plate and they’re just getting hit pretty hard.”

While Post 52 didn’t come away victorious in both games, the team still feels confident going forward. With postseason play looming just around the corner, improvement is their main focus.

“Our record is pretty average to this point, but these guys are pretty young,” Connot said. “They’re still learning, they’re getting better and that’s all that we ask. We want to be playing our best baseball here in a couple weeks.”