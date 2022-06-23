Kearney Post 52 has second straight game of scoring more than 20 runs

KEARNEY — Kearney Post 52 accomplished a rare feat on Wednesday, throwing no-hitters in both halves of its doubleheader against Lexington.

In the first half, Post 52 also scored its most runs of the season, trampling Lexington 32-0. The game was its second straight with more than 20 runs, and was boosted significantly by a 16-run second inning.

Bryce Andersen starred at the plate for Post 52, going 5-for-6 with two doubles and a triple. Andersen finished with a team-high nine RBIs in the game. Tysen Cabela and Kole Throckmorton also boosted the offense, both having three hits and three RBIs.

Jacob Hansen, Landan Greeno, and Huston Arnold combined for the first no-hitter. Hansen pitched the opening two innings and earned the win, but Greeno led the team in strikeouts with five. Arnold retired the only three batters he faced to end the game. Hansen hit a batter, and Greeno walked one to give Lexington its only two baserunners in an error-free performance from the Post 52 defense.

In the second game, Kearney had a similarly dominant performance, winning 13-0. Derrick Nonhof and Jase Blattner combined for the no-hitter. Nonhof started the contest, throwing three strikeouts and not allowing a single baserunner. Blattner walked four, but fanned three batters in his relief performance. Hansen, Greeno, and Arnold starred offensively in game two, with Greeno driving in a team-high four RBIs off two hits, and Hansen scoring a team-high three runs. Arnold drove in two runs on a line drive single in the third inning.

Post 52 returns with a doubleheader against Grand Island Dinsdale and Grand Island 5 Points Bank at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Field.

Kearney Runza was on the opposite end of a no-hitter in its first game, losing 1-0 to Gretna Post 216. Gretna’s Charles Thomas pitched the solo no hitter, striking out nine and walking zero. The only baserunner came in the game’s second at-bat, where Karter Lee reached on an infield error.

Gretna got its only run in the bottom of the first inning, where two walks put baserunners on for Skylar Graham, who singled one of them home when he was down to the innings final strike.

Runza fared better offensively in its second game against the Post 22 Hardhats of Rapid City, S.D. but still fell 9-3 for its second loss of the day. Kearney tied the game at 2 in the second inning, having a great chance to take the lead with the bases loaded and one out.

However, Nolan Smith grounded to first base, who threw the ball home to get the force out. Then, Lee was thrown out at second to end the inning on a double play. A three-run third inning put Post 22 ahead for the remainder of the game. A double and error put runners on second and third, where a sacrifice fly sent the go-ahead run home.

The second run later scored on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded, and another run scored on a stolen base. Kaleb Larson led Runza offensively, posting two hits, stealing one base and scoring a run in the contest. Blake Rehtus started for Runza. Rehtus struck out five, walked five and gave up three earned runs in his 3.2 innings pitched.

Kearney Runza next faces Bryant Black Sox in the Creighton Prep tournament.