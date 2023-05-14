KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Washburn's Easton Bruce has been named the "A Game" Scholar Athlete for the 2023 MIAA Baseball Championship.

The award acknowledges the overall excellence of the student-athlete by recognizing one individual who has contributed to his or her team's success, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers.

Bruce is a sophomore outfielder from Kearney. He owns a perfect 4.0 grade point average as a management major with 42 course credits completed. Bruce excelled in the classroom and on the field, helping the Ichabods to their second consecutive 30-win season and a 21-12 MIAA record to earn the No. 3 seed in the MIAA Baseball Tournament.

Bruce played in all 52 games and started all but one for the Ichabods this season. In 197 at-bats, he compiled a .274 batting average and a .398 on-base percentage. He ranked second on the Ichabod squad with six home runs, third with 42 runs scored, 30 RBIs and 11 doubles, and totaled the fifth-most hits on the team with 54. Defensively, he was involved in 101 put outs and two assists. He finished the season with a fielding percentage of .954.