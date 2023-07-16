BLAIR — Kearney's Little League Majors and Minors all-star teams have advanced to the winners' bracket at the state tournaments in Blair.

The Majors will face South Sioux City on Friday in the winners' bracket final of the double-elimination tournament.

The Minors will face Omaha Keystone in their winners' bracket final on Friday.

The championship games in both tournaments are slated for July 23. The Majors state champion advances to the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis.

In the Majors tournament, Kearney defeated Omaha Hillside, 12-1, on Friday and Hastings, 12-2, on Saturday.

Kearney batters pounded out 11 hits against Hillside, including a triple by Hudson Fryda and a double by Cooper Johnson.

Easton Haas and Cale Seeba had two hits and three RBIs apiece.

The game ended after four innings under the mercy rule. Fryda struck out seven while pitching a complete game.

The game with Hastings also lasted only four innings with Johnson striking out 10 and giving up two hits.

At the plate, Johnson had three hits and Seeba doubled. Blake Uelman drove in three runs.

Kearney Minors had a first-round bye in the state tournament then beat Hastings 10-0 on Saturday.

Jack Kruwger pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out six. Jack Binderoff and Kyler Kretz had two hits each.