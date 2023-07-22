BLAIR — Cooper Johnson struck out 11 while leading the Kearney Majors to a 4-1 win over South Sioux City on Friday in the Little League state tournament in Blair.

The win puts Kearney in the state championship game Sunday afternoon in Blair against South Sioux City or Hastings. The opponent will have to beat Kearney twice to keep Kearney from the Little League regional in Indianapolis.

Johnson gave up three hits and one walk while pitching 4⅔ innings. Cale Seeba completed the game to get the save, not allowing a hit and striking out one.

At the plate, Seeba belted an RBI triple into left field in the fourth inning to highlight a three-run rally. Seeba scored on an infield ground ball by Cooper Gillespie and Gillespie scored on a single by Hagen Gates.

The Kearney Minors also advanced to Sunday's state tournament final in Blair, beating Omaha Keystone 8-4 on Friday.

Kearney scored in all but one inning, breaking a 2-2 tie with two in the third then adding two more in the fourth.

Triple Rodriguez had a double and drove in two runs. Wesley Davis also doubled as Kearney out-hit Keystone 8-6.

Jack Binderoff and Davis combined for the pitching win. Binderoff went three innings, striking out three. He allowed five hits and four runs. Davis gave up one hit and struck out five while wrapping up the victory.