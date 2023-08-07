WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Kearney's Little Leaguers rolled out to a 5-0 lead and held on to beat Pittsburg, Kansas, 9-3, Monday morning.

The victory keeps Kearney alive in the Midwest region tournament at Whitestown, Indiana. Kearney will play either Johnston, Iowa, or Shorewood, Wisconsin, at 10 a.m., Tuesday.

Hudson Fryda's two-run single in the second inning highlighted a three-run rally that got Kearney on the scoreboard. Hagen Gates' inside-the-park home run in the third inning added two more runs.

Pittsburg came back to rally for three in the fourth but Kearney tacked on one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull away.

Kearney had nine hits with Kade Fuller going 3 for 3. Maddox Helgoth, Cale Seeba and Bryson Lewis doubled.

On the mount, Seeba pitched 4⅓ innings giving up three runs, all unearned. Blake Uelman finished the fifth inning striking out two and Helgoth pitched the sixth with one strikeout.