 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Kearney Little Leaguer to compete in national home run derby

  • 0
Hagan Gates

Hagan Gates of Kearney has been chosen to represent Nebraska in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Western Regional on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

 courtesy

KEARNEY — Kearney Little Leaguer Hagan Gates has been chosen to represent Nebraska in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Western Regional on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

The competition will be held immediately after the Mariners’ game with the Houston Astros.

The 11-year-old Gates won Kearney Little League’s inaugural Home Run Derby on June 15 — a competition that drew more than 50 competitors.

In Seattle, he will face off against 10 sluggers from Arizona, California, Iowa, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The top four finishers at the regional advance to the Home Run Derby championships Aug. 21 at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Juan Soto overcomes JRod, contract talk to win HR Derby

Juan Soto overcomes JRod, contract talk to win HR Derby

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto won his first Home Run Derby. He held off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez in the final 19-18. The 23-year-old Soto hit 53 total homers to win the midseason power showcase, showing off his incredible talent. Soto was locked in at the plate even during a tumultuous recent stretch packed with speculation about his possible departure from the Nats after turning down a huge contract extension. Soto beat Cleveland’s José Ramírez 18-17 in the first round before getting past 42-year-old Albert Pujols 16-15 to reach the final.

Juan Soto defeats Julio Rodríguez in thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium

Juan Soto defeats Julio Rodríguez in thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium

It was almost like a passing of the torch, from one of baseball's most decorated Dominican stars, a 42-year-old future Hall of Famer in the twilight of his career, to a pair of the game's most prolific, young Dominican sluggers. Juan Soto, a 23-year-old Washington star who has already won a World Series ring and recently turned down a 15-year, $440-million extension offer from the Nationals, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News