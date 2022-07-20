Kearney Little Leaguer to compete in national home run derby

KEARNEY — Kearney Little Leaguer Hagan Gates has been chosen to represent Nebraska in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Western Regional on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.
The competition will be held immediately after the Mariners’ game with the Houston Astros.
The 11-year-old Gates won Kearney Little League’s inaugural Home Run Derby on June 15 — a competition that drew more than 50 competitors.
In Seattle, he will face off against 10 sluggers from Arizona, California, Iowa, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The top four finishers at the regional advance to the Home Run Derby championships Aug. 21 at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.