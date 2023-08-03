KEARNEY — The Kearney Little League All-Stars hope this year will be different.

Last year at the Midwest Regional the Kearney squad produced nothing offensively — no runs and no hits in a 9-0 loss to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and a 7-0 loss to Pittsburg, Kansas.

This year, Kearney returns to Whitestown, Indiana, planning to replace those memories with happier ones.

“The bats, ... they just left us,” Kearney coach Dane Tobey said, looking back on last year. “We played defense well until one mistake, and then that led to another, but our bats weren’t there with us last year. Hopefully we are reloaded and understand what we’re up against and can put good at-bats together.”

Tobey returns as the team’s coach as do eight of the 12 players on this year’s roster. That number reflects the youth on last year’s team. By contrast, only two players on this year’s roster are eligible to return next year as the rest will mature out of the Little League ranks.

Youth, jitters and the knowledge of being on a stage in front of television cameras broadcasting the games worldwide didn’t help Kearney’s young squad. Neither did the opponents.

Older, bigger, stronger, and with the wisdom of experience, this year’s Kearney team should be a more formidable force. At least that’s what Tobey hopes.

“We’re gonna find out. I hope it plays a factor. We’ve got eight of those kids that have been there. They’ve seen the TVs, they’ve seen the cameras. They’ve seen the field they know the drive that’s ahead of them. They know the hotel situation. They know everything that they’re getting themselves into,” Tobey said. “And those other four kids are just going to latch onto those boys, so hopefully experience helps.”

Kearney faces Coon Rapids, Minnesota, at 3 p.m., Friday, in the double-elimination tournament that will determine the Midwest representative at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

All games will be broadcast on ESPN+ until the last two games, on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will air on ESPN.

Coon Rapids, like Kearney, qualified for last year’s tournament. The same can be said about the teams from Pittsburg, Kansas; Webb City, Missouri; and Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Fargo, N.D.

Johnston, Iowa, and Shorewood, Wisconsin, are the newcomers, but Johnston has often represented Iowa at the regional.

Tobey said he believes the bottom half of the bracket, which includes Kearney, Coon Rapids, Johnston and Sioux Falls, is the tougher side.

Coon Rapids reached the tournament after losing its opening game at the state tournament then battling back through the losers’ bracket to reach the championship.

“Obviously they’ve been tested,” Tobey said. “But I feel like we’ve been tested to an extent as well, and ... in the games that we weren’t tested in, we took care of business.”

Kearney rolled through the state tournament, outscoring Omaha Hillside, Hastings and South Sioux City 33-5 in four games. The close games came at the end when Kearney defeated South Sioux City 4-1 and 5-1.

“I do think Hastings had a quality team and South Sioux City was a really productive and a really quality team as well,” Tobey said. “We got challenged on Friday night when South Sioux threw their ace. That was a pretty good ballgame until our bats came alive. Our pitching and our defense kept us in it and then our bats came alive and we took over. So I think those games should help us when we get up there.”

As a team, Tobey said Kearney has a batting average around .360 while its opponents are hitting .140. He believes pitching and defense are team’s strengths.

He believes Kearney has as many as six pitchers “who can pitch on that stage,” starting with Cooper Johnson, who struck out 17 of 18 batters he faces while pitching a perfect game in Kearney’s district tournament opener.

“I think we have an absolute ace in Cooper Johnson. He’ll be one of the best players in the tournament,” Tobey said.

Behind Johnson, Hudson Fryda, Cooper Gillespie and Cale Seeba appeared on the mound at the state tournament.

As much as Tobey likes his team’s pitching, the defense might be better.

“I really like our defense. I think we play sound defense. We make routine plays look routine and when we’re able to, we’ve the extra-effort plays, whether that’s keeping the ball in the infield or keeping kids limited on base paths,” he said.

As for offense, the boys will be taking their bats with them this year.

“We’ve done a lot better job to this point of battling through at bats. Even if the at bat ends in and out, when we get down and we have two strikes on us (we) foul stuff off, raise the pitch count, stay alive and if a pitcher makes a mistake, try and make him pay. So I think our plate discipline is really good,” Tobey said.

One difference in Little League rules this year is the use of a continuous batting order. In Kearney’s case, with 12 players on the roster, all 12 will bat before the top of the order returns. There are no defensive requirements for any player so even though he might not appear in the field, he still has to bat.

“I truly feel like we have a team that can compete. Whether that means wins or not, I don’t know, but I do feel confident that we will be competitive,” Tobey said.