Kearney Little League prepares for return after summer off

KEARNEY — One of Kearney’s longest-running summer pastimes has returned.
After missing the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic — the first summer without Little League baseball since 1953 — Little League baseball for ages 8-15 is back and has plans for a full season.
The season runs from early April to July 1 with games played Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning in early May. Most teams in the four age divisions play one or two games per week in May and June.
Registration information has been delivered to the Kearney schools and the registration deadline is Wednesday.
The annual skills assessment event is scheduled for Saturday at Patriot Park and will be held outside for the first time in more than 10 years. Information on specific times can be found on the league’s website: kearneylittleleague.com
In the current format of postseason play, which involves each of the 25,000 leagues worldwide being able to send an “all-star team” of players selected from their league to participate in the international tournaments, Kearney has experienced noteworthy successes, winning state championships in the 12 and under Majors division 10 times, including nine of the last 10 years, playing in the Midwest Region championship game three times (2011, 2012, 2014).
In 2012, Kearney won the Midwest Regional championship, becoming the only Nebraska team to advance to the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
With easily obtained scholarships to help defray the $70 registration fee, and a large host of volunteers, every kid in Kearney has the chance to play baseball.
Scholarships may be obtained by texting league President Todd Herges at 308-440-5205, or by emailing him at therges@gmail.com