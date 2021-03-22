Kearney Little League prepares for return after summer off

KEARNEY — One of Kearney’s longest-running summer pastimes has returned.

After missing the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic — the first summer without Little League baseball since 1953 — Little League baseball for ages 8-15 is back and has plans for a full season.

The season runs from early April to July 1 with games played Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning in early May. Most teams in the four age divisions play one or two games per week in May and June.

Registration information has been delivered to the Kearney schools and the registration deadline is Wednesday.

The annual skills assessment event is scheduled for Saturday at Patriot Park and will be held outside for the first time in more than 10 years. Information on specific times can be found on the league’s website: kearneylittleleague.com