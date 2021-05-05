Kearney Little League holding umpires’ clinic

KEARNEY — Kearney Little League is sponsoring an umpires tutorial clinic at 7 p.m. Thursday at Patriot Park.
The one-hour clinic is open to everyone interested in umpiring this summer.
